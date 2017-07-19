Ex-Bills wide receiver James Hardy's death ruled a suicide by coroner

Hardy was found in a river in his hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana last month

james-hardy-bills.jpg
Hardy was a second-round pick by the Bills. Getty Images

On Wednesday, James Hardy's death was ruled a suicide by the Allen County (Indiana) Coroner's Office. According to ESPN, chief investigator Michael Burris concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning. 

Hardy was found in a river in his hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 7 a few weeks after he was reported missing. He was 31.

Hardy, who played for the Bills from 2008-09, was a second-round pick out Indiana. At Indiana, he racked up 191 receptions, 2,740 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns. After his death, our Chip Patterson took a closer look at his record-setting career at Indiana. He still holds the school's all-time records in career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

During his two-year professional career, he caught 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns. When his death was announced, the Bills released the following statement:

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories