Ex-Bills wide receiver James Hardy's death ruled a suicide by coroner

Hardy was a second-round pick by the Bills. Getty Images

On Wednesday, James Hardy's death was ruled a suicide by the Allen County (Indiana) Coroner's Office. According to ESPN, chief investigator Michael Burris concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning.

Hardy was found in a river in his hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 7 a few weeks after he was reported missing. He was 31.

Hardy, who played for the Bills from 2008-09, was a second-round pick out Indiana. At Indiana, he racked up 191 receptions, 2,740 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns. After his death, our Chip Patterson took a closer look at his record-setting career at Indiana. He still holds the school's all-time records in career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Indiana University Athletics is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of James Hardy.https://t.co/Slf731eCGj pic.twitter.com/Am10vn1GkF — Indiana Football (@HoosierFootball) June 8, 2017

During his two-year professional career, he caught 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns. When his death was announced, the Bills released the following statement: