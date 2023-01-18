Nathaniel Hackett and Vic Fangio lasted less than a combined four seasons as the Broncos' last two head coaches. But both are drawing interest around the NFL for new job openings. Hackett, who was dismissed after just 16 games on the job in 2022, interviewed for the Jets' offensive coordinator job on Wednesday, per ESPN. Fangio, meanwhile, who spent three seasons leading the Broncos prior to Hackett's arrival, is interviewing with the Falcons for their defensive coordinator opening, per NFL Media.

The Jets and their previous offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur, mutually parted ways shortly after the regular season, which was headlined by mixed results from multiple quarterbacks. The Falcons, on the other hand, saw defensive coordinator Dean Pees, the longtime Ravens assistant, announce his retirement from coaching earlier this month.

Hackett, 43, had a tumultuous, short-lived run as the Broncos' head man this season, going 4-11 while overseeing a career-worst season from QB Russell Wilson. But he has extensive experience as a coordinator, most notably guiding the Packers offense from 2019-2021, when Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards. He also served as the Jaguars' OC from 2016-2018, a stretch that included an AFC Championship Game appearance.

Fangio, 64, went 19-30 in three years as the Broncos' coach, failing to reach the playoffs, but his defense remained solid during that time. Serving as a defensive consultant for the Eagles this year, he also garnered praise for his work as the Bears' DC from 2015-2018, when Chicago consistently boasted one of the NFL's stingiest units. Fangio previously served as the Ravens' assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, and also logged DC experience with the 49ers, Texans, Colts and Panthers.