Ex-Brown Tashaun Gipson hopes his new team 'hangs 40' on Cleveland on Sunday

Tashaun Gipson is one of the many former Browns players who have found success outside Cleveland. The safety signed a five-year, $35 million deal with the Jaguars before the 2016 season and now Gipson is an important cog in Jacksonville's top-rated defense. On Sunday, he and his Jaguars teammates will travel to Cleveland to face his former team. And Gipson is really looking forward to it.

"I truly hope that we hang 40 on them," Gipson told the "Freddie and Fitz" radio show on Monday, via ESPN.com. "Their offense probably shouldn't score against our defense and I'm excited. That's the true thing."

Gipson ain't wrong. The Jaguars have the top-rated defense, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, and that includes the No. 1 pass defense. The Browns, meanwhile, are where they usually are this time of year: the league's worst team that features the league's worst offense.

Currently 0-9, the Browns are 1-24 since Hue Jackson was hired before the 2016 season -- which coincides when Gipson left Cleveland for Jacksonville.

"It's personal, but yet at the end of the day you're still blessed," Gipson continued, ... "knowing that I'm in a situation right now where I don't look back about it. I don't look back with any regrets. I'm extremely excited with where I'm at right now, but you know it's definitely going to be personal man, for sure."

Still, Gipson sympathizes with the players he once called teammates and suggests the circular firing squad that passes for coaches and the front office bears much of the blame.

"You look back and I feel bad for those guys because, like I said, it's nothing that they can do. They just go out there and play," Gipson said. "It's the guys above them who make these decisions and, you know, it's unfortunate. We've seen it time and time again, the opportunity that's slipped by them.

"Every time [Eagles quarterback] Carson Wentz pop up on the TV, somebody brings it up [that the Browns didn't draft him]. I had to play against [Texans rookie quarterback] Deshaun Watson. It's unfortunate what happened to him, but that's going to be one of the best young quarterbacks in the league and one of the best quarterbacks in the league in the coming years.

"It's things like that you just continue to scratch your head. You've just got to look back and say, 'Man, I'm glad to get up out of there.'"

And this is a man who has Blake Bortles as his quarterback!

But the Jaguars have done a fantastic job of surrounding Bortles with exciting young players on both sides of the ball and the results prove it. Jacksonville is 6-3 and tied for first in the AFC South with Tennessee.

For some perspective, the last time the Browns won at least six games in a season was in 2014 when they too were 6-3 heading into Week 11. Of course, they went on to lose six of their next seven and they've won just four times since then, but that's no longer Gipson's problem.