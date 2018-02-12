Ex-Browns receiver has hand amputated; waited 10 months to share details

Former Browns receiver Mohamed Massaquoi had to have most of his left hand amputated after being involved in a devastating accident in 2017.

Last April, Massaquoi was riding an ATV when it flipped over and crushed his hand. After the incident, doctors had no choice but to remove most of his left hand, leaving only his thumb. The former receiver now uses a robotic device on his left hand that helps replace the four fingers he lost.

Although the accident took place 10 months ago, Massaquoi didn't share any details about the incident until Monday, when he released a video on "The Players' Tribune."

"I had been an NFL wide receiver. I'd made my career by catching the ball. A few days later, my left hand had been amputated," Massaquoi wrote in an introduction to the video.

The former Browns receiver was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft and spent four seasons in Cleveland following a productive career at the University of Georgia. The ATV accident took place in Georgia.

"Making a turn, I take the turn too sharply, and before I know it, my ATV loses control," Massaquoi says in the video. "The next thing I feel is something that feels like an explosion, like an explosion just went off in my hand. I'm in shock, so I don't feel it, but I'm very aware of what's going on because there's blood everywhere."

According to Massaquoi, he didn't think it was that bad when the accident first happened.

"Now, what I'm seeing and what my friends are seeing are completely different," Massaquoi said. "They're seeing what actually happened, I'm seeing what I think happened. I'm thinking that I just broke my hand. My friend, on the other hand, thinks that my hand just went through a meat grinder or something like that. Meanwhile, you can see the panic and the fear in everybody, so you know it's not good."

The 31-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Georgia, and has spent the past few months rehabbing there.

"I guess when I look at my hand, I'm just thankful," Massaquoi said. "I'm thankful for the process. I'm thankful for the little things in life. I'm thankful for family, for friendship, thankful for real things."

Massaquoi finished his NFL career with 118 catches for 1,745 yards and caught seven touchdowns over four seasons. During his rookie year in 2009, he finished third in the NFL in yards per catch (18.4) behind only Mike Wallace and DeSean Jackson.

You can see Massaquoi tell his harrowing story below.