Shaquil Barrett is a Miami Dolphin, but apparently, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' linebacker nearly became a New York Jet this offseason.

Barrett, who signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Dolphins, recently shared that he was close to signing with the Jets before ultimately choosing to sign with Miami.

"My agent was talking to me about potentially going to New York, and it was New York until I ended up agreeing to terms with the Dolphins," Barrett told CBS Sports' Zach Gelb. "They just came out of left field. I loved the prospect of going to New York, but the Dolphins, they're just more established at this point. More proven at this point. And they've got some good guys in the pass rush room, so I was looking forward to partnering up with those guys."

Football aside, there were two other factors that played a role in Barrett's decision. He said that Florida not having a state tax "helps out a lot." Barrett also doesn't have to uproot his family, which is currently stationed in Tampa.

"I just think it was a little bit better of an opportunity," Barrett said.

While both teams have extremely long Super Bowl droughts, the Dolphins have had more recent success. Miami has made the playoffs each of the last two years under Mike McDaniel. Miami started 9-3 last year before being hit by a wave of injuries that contributed to its first-round playoff exit.

Speaking of injuries, the Jets' 2023 essentially ended in Week 1 after Aaron Rodgers went down with what turned out to be a season-ending Achilles injury. New York is hoping that Rodgers' return this season will lead to the franchise snapping its 14-year playoff drought.

While the Jets missed out on Barrett, the Dolphins are getting a two-time Pro Bowler who won Super Bowls with both the Broncos (2015) and Buccaneers (2020). The 31-year-old has 400 career tackles, 59 sacks (including a league-best 19.5 in 2019), 3 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and 5 fumble recoveries.