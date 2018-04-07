Ex-Buccaneers player explains why he's giving away nearly all of his possessions

Living in a van down by the river isn't just a fun catchphrase from "Saturday Night Live" anymore, pretty soon, it's going to be Joe Hawley's life. Well, technically, there's no river involved, but the former Buccaneers offensive lineman is going to spend the next six months of his life living in a van.

After eight seasons in the NFL, Hawley abruptly decided to call it quits this year, but that's not the only big decision he made: The 29-year-old also decided that he was going to give away all his possessions so he could travel the country for the next six months while living out of $55,000 cargo van that he had spruced up for the trip.

Here's a look at Hawley with his new van.

First stop: Pensacola, FL 🌤 A post shared by Joe Hawley (@manvandogblog) on Apr 6, 2018 at 7:02am PDT

Apparently, Hawley decided he was going to go on his cross-country tour after watching a Netflix movie called "Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things." Hawley was inspired by the minimalist lifestyle and decided that he wanted to try it out. The former fourth-round pick sold his Mercedes-Benz C300 coupe and decided to give away nearly everything he owns, with one exception: He kept a few things that fit in his van.

"If it doesn't fit in my van, I'm giving it away," Hawley told ESPN.com recently. "I thought about putting it in storage when I'm on the road, but I kind of want to start over when I'm done with the trip and have a fresh start, so I decided to give it all away. ... I don't need a lot of things to be happy."

Based on how he felt after given his stuff away, we can probably safely conclude that Hawley definitely isn't a hoarder.

"Every time I've gotten rid of stuff over the last few weeks, I've literally felt a weight lifted off of my shoulders," Hawley said. "It's kind of unraveling these chains that you have that lock you down in this place. I kind of want to feel that freedom of not having anything holding me back."

A lot of his personal items, including a $10,000 dining room table, were given to a local charity in Tampa, because Hawley didn't feel like he needed the money.

"I thought that it'd be awesome to give it all away to people who really need it," Hawley told ESPN. "Like what's the money to me? I [could] get stressed out trying to sell everything and make pennies on the dollar on everything, but I decided I was just gonna give it away."

The veteran offensive lineman, who started in the NFL as a Falcons draft pick in 2010, banked roughly $13 million during his eight-year career.

"I've prepared for this. I've set aside a lot of money in the bank," Hawley said. "I've worked so hard for this, so I feel like I deserve at least a year off to kind of go find myself out in the world, ya know?"

Hawley is going to travel the country in a fully-outfitted Ford E-350 Cargo Van that includes a mini-kitchen and external shower. The former offensive lineman spent roughly $20,000 sprucing the van up for the trip, according to ESPN.com.

For Hawley, the plan on the trip is to document everything that happens on his blog: The "ManVanDogBlog."

Oh yeah, there's a dog. Hawley didn't want to take the 48-state trip by himself, so he adopted a dog, who will be making the trip with him.

Hawley's trip officially started this week, with the lineman making his first stop in Pensacola, Florida. If you see the former NFL lineman on the road, make sure to say something.

"If you want to buy me a drink or go to some baseball games, hit me up," Hawley said in his most recent video.

Hawley plans to visit as many iconic American places as possible, including the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls and Mt. Rushmore. And who knows, he might even end up down by the river with his van.