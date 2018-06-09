Ex-Chargers player gets weird blackmail letter, decides to share it on Twitter

It's not every day that someone sends you an anonymous blackmail letter, but that's exactly what happened to former Chargers center Nick Hardwick recently.

As it turns out though, Hardwick is definitely not the kind of guy you want to blackmail, because he apparently doesn't have anything to hide. Instead of responding directly to the letter, Hardwick decided to do what anyone would do this day in age: He shared the letter on Twitter.

What a blackmail letter looks like...

Clearly he doesn’t follow my Instagram account. My whole life is documented.

And wouldn’t you say it’s a little low on the asking price? pic.twitter.com/4CqEIqgoav — Nick Hardwick (@hardwina) June 6, 2018

If you're having trouble reading the letter, here's some of what it says:

"Hello Nicholas ... I'm going to cut to the chase," the letter states. "I know about the secret you are keeping from your wife and everyone else."

The writer of the letter then adds that he accidentally stumbled upon Hardwick's supposed transgression without mentioning what the transgression actually was.

"You don't know me personally and nobody hired me to look into you. Nor did I go out looking to burn you. It is just your bad luck that I stumbled across your misadventures while working a job around San Diego," the letter says. "I then put in more time than I probably should have looking into your life. Frankly, I am ready to forget all about you and let you get on with your life."

The blackmail part of this blackmail letter comes a few paragraphs later when the writer demands a $7,650 "confidentiality fee" to keep Hardwick's secret. The problem for the writer is that Hardwick doesn't actually have a secret.

The former offensive lineman thought the letter was so ridiculous that he actually made fun of the fact that person only demanded $7,650, which isn't exactly a hefty sum for a guy who made roughly $32 million over his 11-year career (2004-14).

Vikings offensive lineman Mike Remmers also cracked a joke about the letter on Twitter.

I don’t know nick looks serious I’d pay him double just to be safe!!! — Mike Remmers (@mremmers74) June 6, 2018

Apparently, the letter that was sent to Hardwick is a blackmail scam going around Southern California. Several of Hardwick's followers claimed to have gotten the same letter, only it was addressed to them instead of "Nicholas."

I got the same letter, but they wanted $8,500. I must have a worse secret — shaun (@sltraub) June 7, 2018

I got the same letter. — Jim Grant (@SDSCENICPHOTOS) June 7, 2018

The lesson here seems to be: Don't respond to blackmail letters.

By the way, the only secret Hardwick really has is one that he's been trying to share with everyone, and that's the secret to losing weight. Since retiring in 2014, the former offensive lineman has lost more than 85 pounds.