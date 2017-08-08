Ex-Chiefs CB Brandon Flowers to announce his retirement after nine NFL seasons

After nine seasons in the NFL, former Chiefs and Chargers cornerback Brandon Flowers is expected to announce his retirement Tuesday, per the NFL Network's Steve Wyche. Flowers, 31, was drafted by Kansas City in 2008. After spending six seasons with the Chiefs, he went to the division rival Chargers. Flowers visited the Cardinals this offseason, and he drew interest from the Patriots and Chargers, but ultimately Flowers decided to call it a career.

Flowers ended his last season on IR due to concussions, and he was released by the Chargers in March. He is just the latest in a series of concussion-prone players to eschew interested teams and decide to retire. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013, his last year with the Chiefs, but Kansas City ultimately chose to move in a different direction.

Flowers was always a strong corner. He concludes his career with 486 tackles, 21 interceptions and four touchdowns. Often comfortable staying on an island with top receivers, his speed made him a high-value pick when he was taken in the second round. He lived up to being a high pick, giving Kansas City a top flight corner. His concussion history was the biggest issue with him, as it plagued him throughout his career. The one that he suffered in Week 10 of last season against the Dolphins shelved him for the season, and may have contributed to both limited interest in him and his choice to retire.

Flowers' other claim to fame was being impossible to Google due to sharing a name with the lead singer of "The Killers." Indeed, searching for "Brandon Flowers highlights" turns up one Youtube video of Flowers's best plays and several lists of the singers favorite songs.