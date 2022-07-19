Former Washington Commanders defensive back Deshazor Everett pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving over a car accident that occurred on Dec. 23 of last year, according to TMZ Sports. The single-car crash resulted in the death of Olivia Peters. The 29-year-old, who was Everett's girlfriend, was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash. Everett was the driver and originally charged with felony involuntary manslaughter back in February 2021, per the Loudoun County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office.

Everett and Peters were said to be traveling north on Gum Spring Road at around 9:15 p.m. ET when the vehicle, a 2010 Nissan GT-R, went off the right side of the road and hit several trees while rolling over. The investigation revealed that Everett was driving over twice the 45 mph speed limit just before the crash.

Peters was transported to StoneSprings Hospital where she died due to her injuries.

Everett later turned himself in to Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, was initially held on a $10,000 bond, and eventually released.

Everett went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2015 and signed with Washington in August of that year. He'd been with the club ever since and carved out a role on special teams, where he was named a team captain. He's appeared in 89 regular-season games over his career, including 14 in 2021, and has 170 total tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Back in March, roughly three months after the crash, Everett was released and is currently a free agent. He is now due back in court in September for sentencing where he could face up to a year in prison.