He may have a deep affinity for Dallas, but DeMarcus Lawrence apparently doesn't have much love for his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, who employed him during his first 11 NFL seasons.

Lawrence, a four-time Pro Bowler who recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks, wasted no time throwing shade at the Cowboys upon joining the Seahawks while alluding to the team's 30-year championship drought.

"Dallas is my home. Made my home there," Lawrence said. "My family lives there. I'm forever gonna be there. I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah, we here."

One can assume that Lawrence's comments won't sit well with Jerry Jones, who undoubtedly takes the team's championship drought more personally than anyone on the planet. Jones, after all, is the team's owner, president and general manager whose hands are virtually on every aspect of "America's Team."

We know for certain that former teammate Micah Parsons isn't sitting well with the remarks, either. The star pass rusher shared video of Lawrence's comments with the following caption: "This is what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s---!"

Lawrence promptly followed up with a defense: "Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left."

The Cowboys own the fourth-best winning percentage in the NFL since Jones purchased the team in 1989. Jones' run with the Cowboys includes the quickest turnaround in NFL history (the Cowboys won their first Super Bowl under Jones three years after going 1-15 during his first season in Dallas) and a then-record three Super Bowl wins over a four-year span.

But since their last Super Bowl win (a 27-17 win over the Steelers at the end of the 1995 season), the Cowboys have not been back to an NFC Championship Game, let alone a Super Bowl. The Cowboys now have the longest NFC title game drought after the Commanders' surprising run this past season.

Dallas hasn't been back to a Super Bowl despite having several talented players over the past 30 years, including Lawrence, who will look to get to the mountaintop with Seattle after not being able to do so in his beloved Dallas.