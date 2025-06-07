Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Kelvin Joseph has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash that left one person dead, according to Richardson (Texas) Police. Joseph faces charges of Driving While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and Collision Involving Personal Injury or Death, a second-degree felony.

Plano Police say they received a call from Joseph at 5:39 a.m. local time Saturday morning admitting he was involved in the accident. Richardson Police then contacted Joseph and determined his BMW struck a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 27-year-old woman. Police also said they "observed signs of intoxication" from Joseph. An investigation is underway.

In 2022, Joseph was cleared of any wrongdoing after being in the car with a suspected gunman in Dallas prior to a deadly shooting.

"We obviously don't need our players to be involved in situations that make this come up about your character," Dallas owner Jerry Jones said at the time. "He needs to be a good player on and off the field and we're going to give him a chance to do that. [Our message to him is] Now get in here and be a good player, be a guy everybody depends on, and make your name in a positive way and clean it up."

A former second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021, Joseph spent two seasons in Dallas before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. He later played for the Kansas City Chiefs, among other teams.

The No. 44 overall pick, Joseph played in 10 games as a rookie with 16 tackles and one fumble recovery. His numbers were similar as a second-year pro for the NFC East franchise and he played in all 16 games before Dallas moved on.

Earlier this year, Joseph attempted a career reboot of sorts after signing with the DC Defenders of the UFL.