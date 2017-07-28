Ex-Cowboys player says the Jaguars have 'a lot' more talent than his old team

If the Jaguars are just half as good as everyone on their team seems to think they're going to be this year, then the NFL might just want to give Jacksonville the Lombardi Trophy now.

If we've learned one thing over the past few weeks, it's that Jaguars players definitely have some major confidence in their team this year. Back on July 21, Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson predicted that his team would win Super Bowl LII, and he was dead serious.

This time around, it was safety Barry Church who was talking up the Jaguars. Although Church didn't make any Super Bowl predictions, he did have one very interesting thing to say about his new team.

The former Cowboys player apparently believes that the Jaguars are more talented than the team he played on last season in Dallas. You know, the team that went 13-3.

Church revealed his thoughts during an interview on Friday, when he was asked the about the similarites between the culture in Jacksonville and the culture in Dallas.

"I feel like the culture is pretty much the same [in both places]," Church said, via the team's official website. "We have a real close group like we did in Dallas. We have a real close group here. We had a real close group, but I was just a little bit younger when [I was] in Dallas. I feel like we have a lot more talent than we did over there. We just have to keep plugging away and get ready for Week 1."

Last season, the Cowboys finished with the best record in the NFC, and if the Jaguars are more talented than that team, then Jacksonville's entire coaching staff should be let go if the Jags don't make the playoffs this season.

Jackson and Church clearly feel better than Jaguars fans about the team's chances of success this year. Just one day ago, the team's official Twitter account asked Jaguars fans how excited they were for the season, and let's just say that things went horribly wrong.