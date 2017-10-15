Ex-Dolphins coach Chris Foerster checks into rehab after being fired for snorting video

Former Dolphins coach Chris Foerster is checking into rehab after being fired for a video that leaked out showing him snorting lines of white powder (believed, most likely, to be cocaine) before a meeting at the Dolphins facility.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Foerster is seeking help for substance abuse problems stemming from the video that popped up on social media last Sunday.

Foerster, in one of the strangest NFL stories you'll ever hear, came under fire after a video of him snorting white lines of a powdery substance surfaced on social media. Foerster filmed himself in his office before sending the video to a woman in Las Vegas, who later admitted she provided paid-for entertainment to Foerster.

The offensive line coach resigned his position with the Dolphins on Monday, just hours after the video surfaced.

In subsequent interviews, the woman, Kijuana Njie, said that Foerster used her body as "a cocaine platter" and that she was "dating" Foerster.

"He was calling for entertainment," Njie said in an interview with the Dan LeBatard Show last week. "He did mention he wanted to party. We met multiple times. Chris Foerster used me as his cocaine platter. ... I was dating him."

She claims the two met while the Dolphins were in California prepping for their matchup against the Chargers (the Dolphins were displaced by Hurricane Irma and had to reschedule their Week 1 game).

Njia would later claim she released the video Foerster sent her because she believes the "system" is broken and that there is too much inequality in the NFL.

"My motive was to basically expose the inequalities in the system," Njie said. "It's not just the NFL. The inequalities that come with being a minority compared with a white privileged person in America in general. This is shining light on the inequalities we have as a country."

According to Schefter, Foerster will face discipline when he returns to the NFL, whether it's with the Dolphins or another team. The NFL will consider how long Foerster's been out of the game and what steps he has taken to improve his situation and help himself from a personal standpoint.