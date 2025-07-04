Former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones was scammed out of $2.58 million dollars in a grand theft and money laundering scheme, Local 10 News reports. Former financial advisor Isaiah Williams allegedly abused his access to Jones' personal bank account, and with the help of 49-year-old Octavia Graham, stole millions of dollars to pay off his credit cards and fund a lavish lifestyle.

Police said Williams stole approximately $1.58 million across 133 wire transfers from Jones' account between January 2022 and March 2024. According to court records, Williams used the money to cover first-class airline tickets, hotel stays, nightclub and strip club tabs, car rentals, clothing, jewelry, legal fees and child support. He also went on shopping sprees in Mexico.

Jones, a two-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire career with the Dolphins, also lost an additional $1.03 million between October 2019 and September 2021. Police said Graham helped launder money from Jones' account. Graham sent $435,000 to Williams across 16 handwritten checks and another $184,000 over 88 Zelle transfers.

Steelers' Jonnu Smith gets candid on trade from Dolphins, says Pittsburgh is 'where I'm appreciated' Brad Crawford

Graham turned herself into police this week and faces two counts of money laundering and one count of first-degree grand theft. She appeared in court on Friday, and a judge set her bond at $75,000 and ordered her not to contact Jones or Williams. She will be arraigned on July 7. Williams, meanwhile, has not been arrested.

The losses are a significant amount of money in the context of Jones' NFL earnings, as he made just over $2 million in his final season with the Dolphins, per Spotrac. Jones hauled in $58 million across his 11-year career, in which he starred as one of the top defenders on the Miami roster.

Jones accumulated 776 career tackles, 10.5 sacks and 21 interceptions throughout his stellar career. The fifth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft earned a spot in the 2015 and 2017 Pro Bowls, and in both of those campaigns he led the league in defensive touchdowns. His two pick sixes in 2015 were an NFL-best, and his two fumble return touchdowns paced the league in 2017.