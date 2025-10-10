Former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones reached a settlement with Merrill -- Bank of America's investment management division -- after he was reportedly scammed out of $2.58 million in a grand theft and money laundering scheme. Public records show that Jones and Merrill settled in August and that the two-time Pro Bowler will receive $9.5 million from the company. Jones initially asked for $16 million in damages but settled for $9.5 million, per ESPN.

Ex-financial advisor Isaiah Williams, who no longer works for Merrill, allegedly abused his access to Jones' personal bank account and, with the help of 49-year-old Octavia Graham, stole millions of dollars to pay off his credit cards and fund a lavish lifestyle.

Police said Williams stole approximately $1.58 million across 133 wire transfers from Jones' account between January 2022 and March 2024. According to court records, Williams used the money to cover first-class airline tickets, hotel stays, nightclub and strip club tabs, car rentals, clothing, jewelry, legal fees and child support. He also went on shopping sprees in Mexico.

Jones, a two-time Pro Bowl player who spent his entire career with the Dolphins, also lost an additional $1.03 million between October 2019 and September 2021. Police said Graham helped launder money from Jones' account and that she sent $435,000 to Williams across 16 handwritten checks and another $184,000 over 88 Zelle transfers.

"This is yet another troubling example of a professional athlete being exploited by a wealth management firm he trusted," Jones' attorneys said in a July statement. "In this case, the wrongdoer was a Vice President at one of the world's largest financial institutions -- Bank of America's investment management division, Merrill Lynch. We have filed a lawsuit to hold Merrill Lynch accountable and are working to recover all damages our client has suffered."

Williams was booked in June on four counts, including first-degree organized fraud and first-degree grand theft. He posted a $1 million bond and is awaiting trial. Graham turned herself into police in July and faces two counts of money laundering and one count of first-degree grand theft.

"Whenever we learn of potential wrongdoing, we promptly investigate, fully cooperate with regulators and law enforcement, and work with the client to compensate them for any harm caused by an employee," a Merrill spokesman said in July to CBS Sports. "Putting clients first and protecting client assets have been guiding principles of Merrill since our founding more than 100 years ago."

The losses are a significant amount of money in the context of Jones' NFL earnings, as he made just over $2 million in his final season with the Dolphins, per Spotrac. Jones hauled in $58 million across his 11-year career, in which he starred as one of the top defenders on the Miami roster.

Jones accumulated 776 career tackles, 10.5 sacks and 21 interceptions throughout his stellar career. The fifth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft earned a spot in the 2015 and 2017 Pro Bowls, and in both of those campaigns he led the league in defensive touchdowns. His two pick sixes in 2015 were an NFL-best, and his two fumble return touchdowns paced the league in 2017.