In Jonathan Gannon's last game as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, his defense allowed 38 points in a Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Gannon opted to move on from Philadelphia, staying in Phoenix to take the head-coaching job of the Arizona Cardinals.

Gannon has been mostly quiet regarding his Eagles tenure since arriving in Arizona, but spoke up on his two years in Philadelphia when the Cardinals unveiled their new uniforms Thursday night.

"I'm very comfortable talking to the media," Gannon said. "Philly is a very hard media market. We were 9-0 and I did my presser and they say, 'Coach, we want you fired.' And I said, 'We're the No. 1 defense in the NFL right now, in every statistical category. Why do you want me fired?' 'You don't blitz enough.'

"I said, 'Well we lead the league in sacks by 30-plus sacks, so if you want to come call the defense, then you can have at it.'"

The Eagles were never 9-0 last season (they were 8-0) as all the questions asked to Gannon when he made his weekly press conference every Tuesday didn't have anything to do with his lack of blitzing. Gannon was asked why his blitzing was so effective, but nothing close toward the lack of blitzing.

Gannon was interviewed four times that November by Eagles media at his press conferences. There were no questions regarding the team's lack of blitzes.

In defense of Gannon, his Eagles defense was very good in 2022. The unit had the most sacks and the highest pressure rate in the NFL last season. It allowed the fewest yards per play and had the No. 1 passing defense. Philadelphia had the third-lowest opponent passer rating in the league and was fourth in interceptions.

Of course, the Eagles scored 35 points in Super Bowl LVII and lost -- the most points by a losing team in a Super Bowl in league history. Gannon also didn't have an answer for Patrick Mahomes or the Chiefs, as Kansas City scored on all four of its second-half drives -- three touchdowns and the game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

Hopefully, this is the first and only parting shot for Gannon with Philadelphia.