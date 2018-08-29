Ex-Eagles linebacker reveals two secrets to slowing down Philadelphia's offense

If any NFL team out there is looking for the secret to stopping the Eagles' offense this year, Mychal Kendricks has a few inside tips.

The Browns linebacker, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Eagles (2012-17), gave an in-depth explanation on how to slow down Philly's offense during the most recent episode of "Hard Knocks" that aired on Tuesday.

Most of the episode was filmed last week when Cleveland was getting ready to play Philadelphia during Week 3 of the preseason. Since Kendricks spent six years in Philly, Browns defensive coordinator Greg Williams asked the linebacker to give Cleveland's defense a few tips on how to stop the Eagles, and let's just say that Kendricks didn't disappoint.

First, Kendricks explained that corners have to be patient when trying to defend deep passes thrown by Nick Foles.

"Alright, let's start with Nick Foles," Kendricks said. "Playing Nick Foles, I realized on his long balls, his deep balls, he has like a teardrop effect. He's tall and he likes to drop it literally from the sky. So corners, the timing's just a little slower on that ball coming in."

From there, the tips got even better. For instance, Kendricks said the secret to stopping Zach Ertz (No. 86) is to make sure you're beating him up on any offensive play that calls for the tight end to block.

"Eighty-six, I think, is the best receiver on the team," Kendricks said. "Notice, I said receiver. When it comes to blocking, you fu----- hit his a-- over and over, he doesn't want any smoke."

After that, Kendricks casually mentioned that the best way to get through the Eagles offensive line was by going through tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

"Big V, Vaitai. He's so big that his size allows him to do what he does, but he doesn't have the quickest feet and he's not the strongest," Kendricks said. "He doesn't trust his feet at all. You get on him, his confidence will go down."

Myles Garrett was clearly listening when Kendricks was talking about Vaitai, because the Browns' pass-rusher dominated the Eagles' offensive lineman in Cleveland's 5-0 preseason win last week. The second-year player tallied two sacks -- including a safety -- and three tackles in just 23 snaps. Things were so bad for Vaitai that he actually admitted after the game that he got dominated.

"I got my ass kicked. Myles is a great player," Vaitai said, via Philly.com. "I was out of control today. I just got beat today."

Unfortunately for the Browns, Kendricks might not be able to offer many more tips this season. The linebacker is facing some serious legal trouble after being charged with insider trading on Wednesday. Kendricks has already admitted guilt, which could lead to trouble for the 27-year-old. William McSwain, the U.S. Attorney for the District Court of Eastern Pennsylvania, has said that Kendricks could face "substantial prison time" if convicted.