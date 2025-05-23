The NFL's Christmas Day schedule for the 2025 trumps a viewing slate traditionally owned by the NBA and the bullying is here to stay, according to ex-Eagles star Jason Kelce. The NFL has time slots in the 1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. windows, and goes head-to-head with its basketball brethren.

The NFL hosted at least one Christmas game annually since 2020, but the league expanded its presence on the holiday in 2024 and now, the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs highlight the historic tripleheader.

"I'm a fan of playing on more prime-time times," Kelce said on the newest episode of his New Heights podcast. "That's when I'm watching TV and I like it when football is on television, so let's keep putting good football games on television when everybody's watching. Let's keep taking over all the holidays.

"We're taking over Thanksgiving, Christmas. NBA, you're (expletive). You're never getting that back. I mean, that's the way it is."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he wasn't bothered by the NFL's Christmas plans.

"There's nothing wrong with competition," Silver said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "We don't own Christmas, even though we've been playing on Christmas Day for 75 years in our league. So there's this huge tradition of playing on Christmas Day…But I think competition keeps you on your toes. The NFL sees an opportunity on Christmas. I accept that. But you know, to your question, I think we'll continue to look at our schedule."

Silver said there's been talk with his league of scheduling a game or two on Christmas Eve.

"I'm not sure if that makes sense," Silver said. "I think given Christmas has been such a tradition in our league, and guys have known that there are no games on Christmas Eve, and that's an opportunity to be with their family. So I'm not sure if that makes sense."

The NBA's first Christmas Day game was played in 1947 and has continued since as the unofficial tipoff to every season. That's when basketball fans really get into the action, but the NFL barged through the door in 2016 and has since dominated viewership on the day.