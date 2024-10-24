Earlier this week, Raiders starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell was placed on injured reserve after breaking his thumb in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, the Raiders needed to add another signal caller to their roster.

On Monday, the team signed quarterback Desmond Ridder off of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Ridder had been on the Cardinals practice squad since being released by the team in August.

Ridder got emotional when discussing landing with the Raiders during Wednesday's media availability.

"I was just cut three months ago, that should be enough opportunity, enough motivation to keep me going anytime," Ridder said. "Back home, I got the call and everything. And my daughter's like, 'Daddy, where you going?' I'm like, 'I gotta go to Vegas.' But I know I do everything for them. I do everything for my family. So this is just another opportunity to go out and prove to them, prove to myself, prove to everyone, that I can be out here."

Ridder will now find himself serving as the backup quarterback to veteran Gardner Minshew, who was previously benched in favor of O'Connell. As a result of being placed on injured reserve, O'Connell will miss at least the ensuing four games.

Ridder has started 17 NFL games since being selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old has completed 64.0% of his passes for 3,554 yards, while throwing 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 19 career games.

Ridder spent the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Falcons before being traded to the Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore in March 2024. The former third-round pick was battling it out with Clayton Tune for Arizona's backup quarterback job, but was released when Tune earned the nod. Ridder was signed to the Cardinals practice squad following his release back in August.