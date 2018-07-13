Ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo burns Eagles, Redskins, Flowers, Solder in return interview

Ben McAdoo ... welcome back. Please don't disappear on us again.

Until Thursday, McAdoo had not been heard from since the New York Giants fired him near the tail end of a 2017 season that included team suspensions, a stream of locker-room leaks, the controversial benching of Eli Manning for Geno Smith, and a 2-10 start. On Thursday, McAdoo was heard from again and boy, did he make sure he returned with a bang.

In his first interview since getting dismissed, McAdoo spoke to the New York Post about the Giants and the NFC East. The interview started on a positive note, with McAdoo expressing his confidence in the Giants to rebound from a three-win season by winning the NFC East. And then, McAdoo decided to gouge a variety of subjects, from the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the Washington Redskins to new Giants left tackle Nate Solder to former left tackle and current right tackle Ereck Flowers.

Let's begin with the Eagles and Redskins. McAdoo -- who, again, picked the Giants to win the NFC East after they made "a lot of the moves I wanted to make" -- thinks the Eagles' downfall will be their inability to handle success.

"I think Philly, how much success has Philly had?" McAdoo said. "I think they're gonna have a hard time handling success. Dallas, I like their offensive line, but how long have we been saying that? Their defense, they got a bunch of young guys playing DB, Sean Lee is banged up a lot, and their D-line, they got a bunch of guys getting in trouble all the time. And Washington is Washington, right?"

There are some legitimate reasons to expect the Eagles to falloff a bit in 2018, the most important of which pertaining to the health of Carson Wentz, but making the argument that the Eagles will be bad in 2018 because they were good in 2017 seems counterintuitive. If anything, Doug Pederson proved a year ago that he's one of the game's best active coaches a year ago, which seems to indicate that he won't let success get to his team's collective head.

But let's move on, because the interview gets better. McAdoo praised how the Giants discarded Jason Pierre-Paul's contract by trading him to Tampa Bay and how the Giants signed a new left tackle in Solder, but then he called Solder a not-very-good player.

"Getting a left tackle in there will help them in a lot of ways," McAdoo said of Solder. "I don't think he's a very good player, but I think it will help them in a lot of ways where they needed help in that room in the past and they haven't had anyone to do that. "It was good they could get rid of [defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul's] salary. I guess you kind of just flipped JPP for Solder, and I think that's a good move, really."

Of course, the reason the Giants signed Solder is because Flowers has not been a serviceable left tackle to this point in his career. McAdoo does not see Flowers experiencing an improvement at right tackle. He said that an opposing defender can "run around him on that side just like you can on the other side."

McAdoo isn't necessarily wrong here, but it's a pretty brutal thing to actually say about a former player.

"He can't bend, you got to be able to bend," McAdoo said. "You can run around him on that side just like you can on the other side, Eli just gets to see it, which may help Eli. It's not the blind side, it's in his vision, so if he's comfortable with what's going on over on the left side, it can help him move in the pocket a little bit better."

And so, we've come to the end of the fireworks show. McAdoo, who also praised the Giants' decision to pass on replacing Manning, said that he's keeping busy as he prepares for whatever it is that comes next in his career.

While McAdoo's run with the Giants ended in spectacular fashion, it'd be strange if he didn't get another shot at coaching as an assistant somewhere else. Remember, he did lead the Giants to an 11-win season in his first year as their head coach, and before that, he made a name for himself as an offensive assistant with the Packers and as the Giants' offensive coordinator. Coaches tend to get more than just one chance in the NFL, so it really wouldn't be surprising to see McAdoo back at some point in the future. For obvious reasons, it might be best if his next posting doesn't involve him coaching Flowers, Solder or any current members of the Eagles. Also, he can probably count out getting hired by the Redskins.

In the meantime, let's hope McAdoo continues to say what he wants to say. Being employed by an NFL team often saps the fun out of players and coaches, so it's refreshing to hear a former coach talk with actual honesty.

Ben McAdoo ... welcome back. Stay as long as you'd like.