It's not often that a football playing surface descends into infamy, but MetLife Stadium's artificial turf added to its growing legend when star New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers tore his ACL while jumping to make a catch in his team's Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can empathize with Nabers. Beckham, who suffered a devastating ankle fracture while playing inside MetLife during the 2017 season, took to social media to voice his frustration and plead for the NFL to "get rid of the turf."

Chargers left tackle Joe Alt was also carted off the field with an ankle injury in the same Week 4 matchup. In 2023, Aaron Rodgers (in his debut with the New York Jets) and Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips both tore their Achilles while playing in MetLife Stadium.

What are Giants options at WR going forward? Is it time to make trade and help Jaxson Dart? Jeff Kerr

In a road trip against the Jets in Week 2 of the 2020 season, San Francisco 49ers defensive stars Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas both suffered ACL tears. Beckham said the MetLife turf, which he referred to as "DeathLife," has "taken too many talented players away from the game."

Beckham wasn't quite the same receiver after his ankle injury. After eclipsing 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons, he never reached those marks in a year again.

Nabers, who set an NFL rookie record with 109 catches last season, had 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns through four games in 2025.