Ex-Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. rips MetLife Stadium turf after Malik Nabers' injury, asks NFL to step in
Beckham suffered his own devastating injury while at MetLife in 2017
It's not often that a football playing surface descends into infamy, but MetLife Stadium's artificial turf added to its growing legend when star New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers tore his ACL while jumping to make a catch in his team's Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can empathize with Nabers. Beckham, who suffered a devastating ankle fracture while playing inside MetLife during the 2017 season, took to social media to voice his frustration and plead for the NFL to "get rid of the turf."
Dear @NFL , I mean this with the upmost love and respect. We (The NFL) take all The precautions in the world with EVERYthing else when it comes to players “health” and “safety”. PLZ. PLZ. PLZ. GET RID OF THE 🤬 TURF. Thank You in advance. LUV— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 29, 2025
Chargers left tackle Joe Alt was also carted off the field with an ankle injury in the same Week 4 matchup. In 2023, Aaron Rodgers (in his debut with the New York Jets) and Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips both tore their Achilles while playing in MetLife Stadium.
In a road trip against the Jets in Week 2 of the 2020 season, San Francisco 49ers defensive stars Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas both suffered ACL tears. Beckham said the MetLife turf, which he referred to as "DeathLife," has "taken too many talented players away from the game."
Respect and u kno I loveeeee the giants , but DeathLife has taken too many talented players away from the game. I kno it’s not ALL the turfs fault but at least maybe it to where we’ve gotten all research done to if TURF has to stay it’s at the HIGHEST of quality possible. At…— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 29, 2025
Beckham wasn't quite the same receiver after his ankle injury. After eclipsing 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons, he never reached those marks in a year again.
Nabers, who set an NFL rookie record with 109 catches last season, had 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns through four games in 2025.