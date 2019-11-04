Ex-Jets star Keyshawn Johnson skewers team after loss to Dolphins, says Adam Gase shouldn't be coach

The New York Jets are broken, but Keyshawn Johnson believes he can fix them. It's unclear in what capacity he's offering or what kind of tools he's willing to provide, but it'll take more than a bottle of Gorilla Glue to put Humpty Dumpty back together again, having now fallen to 1-7 on the season after losing to the winless Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

Johnson, a former wide receiver for the Jets and the team's first overall selection in 1996, called out the organization for the product being put on the field. The Jets were 14-34 over the previous three seasons before firing Todd Bowles and bringing in former Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who is off to a horrid start in New York. After seeing what happened in Miami on Sunday, Johnson feels Gang Green needs an amputation.

"I could've picked 25 coaches that were qualified over Adam Gase to be the next head coach of the New York Jets, and when you don't have that type of leadership, you get what you're getting," Johnson said on the New York Post podcast 'Gang's All Here'.

He also knows specifically who he would've given the job to.

"Mike McCarthy," Johnson said. "... You're gonna pick Adam Gase over him? That doesn't make any sense to me. Unless he's got some skeletons in his closet nobody knows about, why would you do that?

"Because clearly, to me, [McCarthy is] a better coach just watching it from afar, even though he struggled the last couple of years with Aaron Rodgers. He's still a better coach. I'll never get it. Sometimes you just scratch your head at some of the decisions the decision-makers make.

"You say, 'Why wouldn't you hire that guy?' It's mind-boggling, but they have to live with it."

The reality is, the Jets don't actually have to, especially with Gase having already been on the hot seat before the loss to the Dolphins -- matters being made worse by saying he "can't be embarrassed" by falling to a winless team that happens to also be an AFC East rival.

For Johnson, it may all be as simple as team exec Christopher Johnson calling him, even if it's not for an actual job.

"If Christopher Johnson wanted to have a conversation with me, we could have a real conversation about -- let's turn the Jets around," the former star wideout said. "I can help him do the right thing -- him and [general manager] Joe Douglas. But what happens is, the NFL is not like the NBA. It's a good ole boys network.

"Look what John Lynch has done with the San Francisco 49ers. ... Guys like me, we don't get that opportunity. How about giving me the opportunity to -- call me, Mr. Johnson. Let's talk.

"We just need to talk. I don't even want the job. I'm enjoying ESPN, but let's talk. I promise you I can tell you some stuff that will get ya'll to the playoffs in the next couple of years. You just got to know what you're looking at."

As it stands, the Jets are looking at seven losses in eight games, a poor-performing former first-round pick at quarterback that also missed time with mononucleosis, a league-worst offense averaging 12 points, an eighth-worst defense allowing an average of 26.4 points, a disgruntled All-Pro safety in Jamal Adams, rumors of a rift between Le'Veon Bell and Gase, cornerback Darryl Roberts unleashing an NSFW rant against fans of the team, etc etc etc.

Johnson earned three Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring in his NFL career, and the Jets could certainly do worse than sitting down with him to hear what he has to say.

Just throw him the damn call.