Ex-LSU WR, 2020 NFL Draft prospect Justin Jefferson donated Odell Beckham Jr. money to church

After the LSU Tigers won the College Football National Championship, the team was celebrating when Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. starting handing out cash to the players at his former school. The seemingly generous gesture was flagged by many, pointing out that student-athletes are not allowed to accept money.

Justin Jefferson, LSU wide receiver and a top prospect in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, said he wished he had not accepted the money from OBJ. On Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Jefferson said did not keep the money, and donated it to his church instead. He added that many players didn't want to accept the money in the first place

"We had some doubts about it. We know we shouldn't have done it," Jefferson said, according to Cleveland.com.

At first, the school claimed that Beckham handed out fake dollars bills. They then went back on that claim, admitting the money was real and noted that they were "working with the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation."

After the money was revealed to be actual money, former NCAA endorsement official Tim Nevius said the players and school were unlikely to get any major penalties.

"My takeaway is that they were celebrating and having fun. This is overly scrutinized despite the fact it could potentially be a rules violation. But it is unlikely to impact anyone's eligibility because the guys who accepted the money are leaving," he said.