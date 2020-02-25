Ex-LSU WR, 2020 NFL Draft prospect Justin Jefferson donated Odell Beckham Jr. money to church
The money Justin Jefferson got from the national championship went to his church
After the LSU Tigers won the College Football National Championship, the team was celebrating when Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. starting handing out cash to the players at his former school. The seemingly generous gesture was flagged by many, pointing out that student-athletes are not allowed to accept money.
Justin Jefferson, LSU wide receiver and a top prospect in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, said he wished he had not accepted the money from OBJ. On Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Jefferson said did not keep the money, and donated it to his church instead. He added that many players didn't want to accept the money in the first place
"We had some doubts about it. We know we shouldn't have done it," Jefferson said, according to Cleveland.com.
At first, the school claimed that Beckham handed out fake dollars bills. They then went back on that claim, admitting the money was real and noted that they were "working with the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation."
After the money was revealed to be actual money, former NCAA endorsement official Tim Nevius said the players and school were unlikely to get any major penalties.
"My takeaway is that they were celebrating and having fun. This is overly scrutinized despite the fact it could potentially be a rules violation. But it is unlikely to impact anyone's eligibility because the guys who accepted the money are leaving," he said.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Combine weigh-in: Becton, Thomas winners
It was a big day on the scales for some of the top offensive line prospects in this class
-
O'Brien gives up play-calling duties
Bill O'Brien has been calling plays since 2016
-
Cam Newton's future remains unclear
There's still uncertainty as to whether Newton will be the starter in Week 1 for the Panthers
-
What to know about franchise tags
You've got questions? We've got answers
-
Elway: Broncos willing to talk to Brady
Elway won't say no to speaking with Brady, at the very least
-
Reid's Super Bowl outfit headed to HOF
Reid doesn't dress flashy, but he does have a signature look
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game