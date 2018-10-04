Ex-NFL officiating exec: Eagles should have drawn flag on Carson Wentz strip sack that flipped game for Titans

The Eagles looked like they were putting the game against the Titans on cruise control Sunday. Then, all of a sudden, things flipped on them, thanks to a Marcus Mariota rushing touchdown and a Harold Landry strip sack that set up the Titans up for a field goal to slice the Philadelphia lead to four.

As it turns out, the strip sack probably should not have happened. Landry made a sick move to get into the pocket, but in going after the ball and Carson Wentz, he managed to bash the quarterback pretty good in the face.

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice noted the play and uncalled foul on Twitter and it seems obvious this is a call that should have gone the Eagles way.

Not only did the officials pick up a flag on a late hit on a Wentz slide, they also did not call this shot to the head on Harold Landry's strip sack. I personally don't love the QB protection rules, but this is obvious, based on what they normally call. pic.twitter.com/rvYswEES9V — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 3, 2018

Former vice president of officiating Dean Blandino, now with Fox Sports, was roped into the conversation by someone else on Twitter, and confirmed as much. Landry should have been flagged for striking Wentz's helmet while the quarterback was attempting to make a pass.

"Yes that's a foul. Forcible contact to the head while QB is in passing posture," Blandino wrote.

If that flag is thrown, the Eagles get 15 yards and a first down. It was third-and-20 at the time from Philly's 40-yard line. That would have completely changed the game: The Eagles would have been given new life on a drive that was likely about to stall out, would have been pushed over midfield and would have found themselves a few first downs from picking up a field-goal opportunity.

That happens and it's a lot less likely the Titans storm back -- they cut it to 17-13 on the following drive, then stopped the Eagles again before scoring a touchdown to take the lead with just over five minutes remaining.

Now, there was plenty of enough time for the Titans to put something together; it just was going to make life much harder. The edges are fine in NFL games, and they're even finer when relying on NFL officials to catch every single foul that occurs over the course of 60 minutes.