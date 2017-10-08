Ex-NFL player: Cam Newton's comment was funny because 'women don't know football'

If you thought the recent comment Cam Newton made about women covering football was sexist, just wait until you hear what former NFL player John Moffitt has to say on the subject.

The former offensive lineman, who abruptly retired during the middle of the 2013 season, took to Facebook on Sunday and defended the comment that Newton made during a press conference on Oct. 4.

According to Moffitt, women basically shouldn't be covering football because they have no idea what's going on.

"Women don't know football -- most guys barely do," Moffitt wrote on his Facebook page. "Stop coming into male spaces and demanding respect ... guys care about the substance of things not the appearance. Just because networks like a sexy sideline reporter for you to look at doesn't mean Cam is sexist for questioning the authenticity of her game knowledge -- he was laughing because she was fed that question like most of her kind are."

During his Facebook rant, Moffitt, also called women "incapable" and mentioned that he thought Newton's comment was "funny."

"If women are so knowledgeable with a game they can't play let them do play by play or color commentary ... but no, and women don't even see that it's not Cam but the network that's sexist, or just can't lie about the truth," Moffitt wrote. "Women don't really know the game - they are incapable. Yet in this society where a woman can do anything a man can do and men can do nothing this is a rock and a hard place. Personally, I thought it was funny too!"

The former Seahawks offensive lineman spent three years in the NFL after being selected 75th overall by Seattle in the 2011 NFL Draft. Moffitt spent two seasons with the Seahawks and one season in Denver. The offensive lineman ended up retiring in November 2013 while he was in his first season with the Broncos.

At the time, Moffitt said it wasn't worth risking his health for money.

"I just really thought about it and decided I'm not happy. I'm not happy at all," Moffitt said in November 2013. "And I think it's really madness to risk your body, risk your well-being and risk your happiness for money."

Moffitt, who left $1 million in salary on the table when he retired, also said that playing in the NFL is "crazy."

"Everybody, they just don't get it and they think it's crazy. But I think what I was doing is crazy," Moffitt said.