Ex-NFL player Charlie Rogers fired from high school job for threatening 11-year-old in voicemail
Rogers went on a profanity-laced tirade directed at the parent of a boy who switched teams
Charlie Rogers, a former NFL player who spent five seasons as a return specialist with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins between 1999 and 2003, was fired as the offensive coordinator of St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel, N.J., for a threatening voicemail he left for a parent of an 11-year-old running back who switched teams. The move was confirmed by St. John Vianney president Joseph Deroba on Friday morning, per USA Today High School Sports.
The voicemail was left for Chris Schuster, the parent whose son left Matawan American Youth Football, where Rogers is a coach, to play for the East Brunswick-based Saint Bart's Buffalos. St. John Vianney is set to face off against the Buffalos on Oct. 7. In the profanity-laced voicemail, Rogers incessantly told Schuster that he was going to blitz without regard for the situation until his son was taken out of the game.
"Hey Chris, this is Coach Charlie dog," he said, via USA Today High School Sports. "I'm telling you right now ... We are going to blitz every f------ play until your guy come(s) out the game. Or don't bring him to the game."
He added that the team wouldn't "give a f--- if we give up a pass or not" and that "that's a bad f------ move."
Of the move, Deroba simply said that the two parties "have parted ways."
St. John Vianney also released a statement on the matter on Thursday, though Rogers wasn't mentioned.
Saint John Vianney High School strives to provide a positive and encouraging environment for all of its students, parents, and staff members, in keeping with all aspects of its school mission. The administration always acts decisively to protect the best interest of its stakeholders.
The full transcript of the voicemail reads:
Hey Chris, this is coach Charlie, dog. I'm telling you right now, today in the summertime we ain't even started a game yet dog, right, we are going to blitz every f------ play until your guy comes out the game. Or don't bring him to the game.
You know I'm pissed off about this s--- right here. And I'm telling you, I swear to God, we are going to blitz, we don't give a f--- if we give up a pass or not, we're blitzing everybody. We are blitzing every single f------ play. And (inaudible) that it's a bad f------ move, and I don't like it, and it's a stupid move and we are going to blitz every single m------------ play. Hang that s--- up, Hill. Every play!
