Miami Northwestern High School football coach Teddy Bridgewater has been suspended for providing players with impermissible benefits, he revealed in a social media post. Bridgewater, who officially retired from the NFL in February 2024, coached Miami Northwestern to a state championship in his first season last year.

"Damn people done caused all this confusion. Got a phone call tonight and it's no real investigation going on," Bridgewater wrote on Facebook. "I told you I have to be an employee to be investigated. Now the paperwork thing still stands but there was no investigation… We SELF REPORTED.."

The suspension appears to be linked to a July 7 social media post in which Bridgewater acknowledged covering transportation, meals and recovery-related costs for his players during the 2024 season. In that same message, he encouraged supporters to contribute financially this year so those expenses wouldn't fall solely on him.

Bridgewater rose from local standout in Miami to first-round NFL Draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings after a stellar college career at Louisville. His professional journey took a turn after a major knee injury in 2016, but he battled back to start for the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos. He later had stints with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

After serving as a backup in Detroit in 2023, Bridgewater, 32, stepped away from playing to begin his coaching career. He briefly unretired and re-signed with the Lions in December 2024.