Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is off a ventilator and "on the road to recovery" after a Jan. 4 swimming accident, according to his girlfriend's social media post.

Angela Cole provided a positive update on Instagram on Thursday, about a week after Hillis suffered the accident off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

"A hero. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital. Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he's still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day."

Hillis was airlifted to a nearby hospital and has remained in the intensive care unit. His uncle, Greg Hillis, posted an initial update on Facebook on Jan. 5, saying Hillis was showing signs of improvement but that he was "having some problems with his kidneys and lungs."

Hillis, 36, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2008 in the seventh round with the No. 227 overall pick. He also played with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. His final year in the NFL was 2014 and he officially retired in 2015.

