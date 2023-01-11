Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition after a swimming accident on Jan. 5 in Pensacola, Florida, according to WREG.com in Memphis. He is reportedly continuing to deal with kidney issues despite minor improvements and remains in a hospital's intensive care unit after being helicoptered over. Hillis also sustained lung damage per reports. Alyssa Orange of KNWA of Fox24 in Arkansas initially reported that Hillis was on a ventilator and unconscious in the ICU.

Hillis' kidneys are reportedly "a great concern," a source told WREG.com Sunday.

His uncle, Greg Hillis, posted an update on Facebook on Jan. 5 saying Peyton was showing signs of improvement in the ICU:

"I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He's still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I'm sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!"

Hillis was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2008 in the seventh round with the No. 227 overall pick. He also played with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. His final year in the NFL was 2014 and he officially retired in 2015.

CBS Sports will continue to provide updates on Hillis as more information is released.