Former NFL star Adam 'Pacman' Jones faces multiple charges for the fourth time in four years following a weekend arrest for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer or a probation officer, according to court records. TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Jones is pleading not guilty to the charges.

Timothy Schneider, Jones' lawyer, reportedly spoke on his behalf Wednesday and explained his role in the incident outside of a bar in Covington, Kentucky over the weekend.

Jones allegedly hit a police officer with an elbow and cut his lip after he had been handcuffed, according to TMZ. Later, Jones had "glossy eyes" and "slurred speech" according to police and was causing a "disturbance" to nearby pedestrians.

"The Covington Police Dept. takes incidents of this nature very seriously," Covington Police said in a statement. "We are committed to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of all who live in or visit Covington. Adam Jones is being held to the same standard of conduct as any other individual in our community."

Jones played 12 seasons in the NFL and the Tennessee Titans picked him in the 2005 NFL Draft. Best known for his multi-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and posted three of his career 17 interceptions that season.

The NFL suspended Jones while with the Titans for the entire 2007 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The Titans moved on from Jones after that, trading him to the Dallas Cowboys in spring 2008 in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. The Cowboys later suspended Jones that season for four games following an incident at a Dallas-area hotel. The Cowboys released Jones in 2009 after the franchise learned of the defensive back's involvement in a June 2007 shooting outside an Atlanta strip club.

Jones found his footing with the Bengals after rehabilitating his image of sorts. After eight seasons in Cincinnati, the franchise declined to pick up his option after the 2018 season and Jones signed with Denver. He played in seven games for the Broncos before being released during the season and ultimately retiring the following spring.