Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson is facing multiple charges following his arrest early Sunday in Sugar Land, Texas, according to local police, per KHOU 11. Sugar Land police confirmed with the news station that Peterson was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. and was charged with DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police did not release additional details about Peterson's arrest due to an active investigation, per reports. Fort Bend County jail records confirmed Peterson's arrest.

Peterson, 40, was arrested earlier this year on similar DWI charges, just hours after leaving Minnesota's 2025 NFL Draft party. Peterson got into a fight with a man over a poker game earlier this summer and tried to cash in on the skirmish after signing a Celebrity Boxing contract, according to TMZ Sports, with his first fight coming against Joe "Baby Joe" Castaneda, the person at the center of the May brawl at JokerStars in Houston.

No charges were filed from the fight and police were not involved. Video of the incident showed Peterson emerge with a bloody face, but he said the cut came from hitting a chair during the melee.

Peterson lost his only other boxing match after he was knocked out in 2022 by former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell.

The NFL's Rookie of the Year out of Oklahoma in 2007, Peterson rushed for 14,918 and 120 touchdowns over his 15-year career. He played his first 10 seasons in Minnesota before brief stints in New Orleans, Washington, Arizona, Detroit, Tennessee and Seattle.

Peterson attempted a comeback following his final NFL season in 2021 after sitting out the 2022 season, but it didn't materialize. The former league MVP was 38 at the time and would've been the oldest running back to play in the NFL in the Super Bowl era, which stretches back to 1966.

Peterson is from Palestine, Texas, which is three hours north of Sugar Land.