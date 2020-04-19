Ex-NFL star Rob Gronkowski plays hoops with 'invisible friend' LeBron James while quarantined
The former tight end threw down dunks along with a 'funky-dunky' dance
Most major sports leagues are at standstill amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took to TikTok to fill the void. And he did so in as Gronkian of a way as possible. The three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro posted a video of himself hooping against his "invisible quarantine friend, LeBron."
@robgronkowski
Playing against my invisible quarantine friend, LeBron. I should be in the quarantine NBA ##quarantine##boredathome##quarantinebasketballoriginal sound - robgronkowski
Gronkowski showcased his ball-handling skills and leaping ability with an array of between-the-legs dribbles and dunks. To get in the zone, though, Gronkowski prefaced the moves with a "funky-dunky" dance. LeBron – Gronkowski's "invisible friend" or, more accurately, his alter-ego – threw down a self-passed off-the-backboard jam.
This isn't Gronkowski's first sports appearance since the coronavirus outbreak began. At WWE WrestleMania 36 earlier this month Gronkowski, the event's host, claimed the WWE 24/7 championship belt from Mojo Rawley. Dressed in a blue tiger-print suit, he leaped off a balcony into a crowd of wrestlers, eventually pinning Rawley for the crown.
Gronkowski, who retired in 2018 after spending seven seasons as Tom Brady's go-to receiver in New England, is the Patriots' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (79). Since his retirement, Gronkowski's worked on Fox's NFL broadcasts and became involved with the WWE.
With no return date determined for the NBA, it isn't clear when or if fans will see Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James again this season. Gronkowski did his best to give those fans a preview, though, via his "invisible friend," while they wait.
