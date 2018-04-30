Ex-Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett spurns Colts, decides to try out with an NFC team

One of the craziest parts of the NFL Draft actually comes after the draft. As soon as the seventh round wraps up, a mad scramble begins that involves the NFL's 32 teams trying to sign the best players who went undrafted.

In 2018, that list of undrafted players included former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett. After the draft finished up on Saturday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard announced that Barrett had agreed to a tryout that would take place at Indy's rookie minicamp, scheduled for May 11-13.

"We didn't sign him. We're bringing him in for rookie minicamp," Ballard said after the draft, via CBS 4 in Indy. "It'll be fun to watch him work and see where it goes."

Looking for a hot new NFL podcast that's your home for NFL coverage? Look no further. The Pick 6 Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered each day with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Apparently, Barrett had second thoughts about going to rookie camp with the Colts because it appears he's not going anymore. Ohio State announced on Monday that Barrett will now be going to rookie camp with the Saints.

Assuming he doesn't change his mind again, that means Barrett will be in New Orleans for the Saints rookie camp that, like Indy's, will run May 11-13.

The reason Barrett was allowed to change his mind is because the Colts didn't actually sign him after the draft. Although hundreds of undrafted players signed an actual contract with a team after the draft -- you can see the full list here -- Barrett wasn't one of them. The Colts invited Barrett only for a tryout, which means he had every right to change his mind if a potentially better fit came along, and the Saints definitely seem like a better fit.

If Andrew Luck gets healthy with the Colts, then the top of their depth chart is pretty much locked up at the quarterback position. Luck would be QB1 and Jacoby Brissett would almost certainly be QB2.

However, in New Orleans, Barrett probably feels he has a better chance to make the roster. Behind Drew Brees, the Saints have Taysom Hill and Tom Savage. Hill is an undrafted free agent from 2017, while Savage is in the middle of his first offseason with the Saints, which means neither player would have a huge advantage on Barrett in terms of learning the playbook.

Of course, to get a roster spot, Barrett would actually have to earn a contract first, and that will happen if he can impress the Saints' coaching staff at the team's rookie camp.

During his college career, Barrett went 38-6 as the starter at Ohio State over three and a half seasons. The 23-year-old threw 104 touchdowns passes during his career, while throwing just 30 interceptions. The dual-threat QB also threw for 9,434 yards and rushed for 3,263 while at Ohio State. Barrett was also named the MVP of two different bowl games (2016 Fiesta Bowl and 2017 Cotton Bowl).