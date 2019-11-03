Ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy preparing for NFL return by studying film, building staff

Former Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy is preparing in earnest for a return to the NFL in 2020, sources said, well at work reviewing film each week and lining up potential staff. The longtime Green Bay coach was blindsided by his in-season firing last year, and while he did interview for a few jobs, he was inclined to spend 2019 with his family and mulling his options.

McCarthy is all-in on head coaching next season and has been mostly in Green Bay breaking down the league on film with potential staff members and preparing for interview options. With fewer "hot coordinators" than usual, and with most of this year's rookie head coaches struggling mightily, some execs believe that established former head coaches are going to be in higher demand in 2020.

There could be multiple one-and-done scenarios unfolding around the league, given the state of many franchises one year after making a coaching change, and McCarthy's resume of winning football and consistent playoff appearances is going to carry considerable appeal with owners trying to keep a window of contending football (at least in their minds) open with veteran quarterbacks still making big money.

We have just reached November, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn is under fire and not expected back in 2020, Washington already fired Jay Gruden and the Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt last week after a poor start. There were not many situations open a year ago that had strong appeal to McCarthy, and while the Jets pursued him in earnest, he had differences of opinion on several issues with team officials at the time, making that job not a fit.