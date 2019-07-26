Ex-Packers starter Mike Daniels reportedly finalizing deal with NFC North rival after surprisingly being cut

After surprisingly being cut by the Packers this week, it looks like Mike Daniels has decided to put himself in a position where he can get some revenge on his old team.

According to ESPN.com, the veteran defensive lineman is finalizing a deal with the Lions. Daniels previously said he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender.

Daniels, who took a visit to Cleveland this week, apparently had interest from more than a dozen teams, but in the end, he decided that Detroit was the place he wanted to play, which will probably come as a disappointment to Aaron Rodgers.

After Daniels was cut on Wednesday, Rodgers had noted that he didn't want to have to face his former teammate this season.

"Mike has been such a great contributor for us for so long. Not just a great player on the field, but a great person in the locker room and so fun to be around," Rodgers said, via Madison.com. "Mike will definitely be missed, (we) wish him well and hope we don't have to play against him."

Daniels will now have two chances to get revenge on the Packers this year. Detroit is scheduled to play Green Bay in Week 6 and Week 17.

Daniels became a free agent this week after the Packers shockingly cut him in a move that even surprised Rodgers.

"Had no idea, and then next thing I know, I get a text from somebody that, 'Mike is getting taken upstairs,'" Rodgers said. "When you say that, 'So-and-so just went upstairs,' you know what's happened. I was surprised. I really was."

Daniels had been with the Packers since 2012 and had started nearly every game over the past five seasons. Since 2014, the former fourth-round pick had started a total of 71 games out of the 80 that the Packers played. The 30-year-old is also only two years removed from one of his best seasons, which came in 2017 when he was voted to the Pro Bowl.

In 2018, Daniels missed six games due to a foot injury that also kept him out of OTAs this year. By the time training camp rolled around, the Packers clearly viewed him as an expendable player.

In Detroit, Daniels will join a suddenly loaded defensive line that includes Trey Flowers and Damon Harrison. The Lions' line also includes Da'Shawn Hand, A'Shawn Robinson and rookie seventh-round pick PJ Johnson.