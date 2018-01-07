Ex-Panthers safety: Jerry Richardson 'screwed' me out of a job over a protest

When Toronto Argonauts safety Marcus Ball was released by the Carolina Panthers in 2016, it may have been because team owner Jerry Richardson simply didn't approve of the player's protest during a pregame national anthem.

That's what Ball has suggested in an open letter published by Sports Illustrated detailing his departure from the Panthers weeks after Richardson surrendered team ownership amid allegations of racially insensitive and sexually suggestive comments in the office.

Originally signed by the Panthers in 2015, Ball said in his letter that 2016 marked his first season on Carolina's active roster after a full year on the team's practice squad. He was released four days after his initial promotion to the 53-man lineup, and although he returned to the scout team on Sept. 29, remaining there until mid-October, he now believes his dismissal may have stemmed from Richardson's distaste for the protests that stole headlines in large part due to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Ball said he stood, prayed and sang along with the anthem when it was played before his 2016 debut, but he also raised a finger to the sky during the song. The motion, he wrote, was to both "thank God for the opportunity" and to call for people "to come together as one in the culture and the country" after police shootings got national attention and elicited protests from Kaepernick. But the finger point was also behind Ball's release, the safety suggested.

I then had to ask: "Am I getting released by Big Cat?" I asked, referring to our owner, Jerry Richardson. "Oh, no, no, no," I was told. I had my doubts. I know Richardson didn't want players following Colin Kaepernick's lead and protesting. I knew he didn't want players wearing dreadlocks, which I did. Same for sporting tattoos. But what could I do? I was a practice squad player. On my level, you don't challenge the Boss Man.

Ball acknowledged that he went on to sign with both the 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2016 season, but he also said his suspicions were elevated upon hearing of the allegations against Richardson in 2017.