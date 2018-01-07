Ex-Panthers safety: Jerry Richardson 'screwed' me out of a job over a protest
Marcus Ball says Carolina cut him after he raised a finger during the national anthem in 2016
When Toronto Argonauts safety Marcus Ball was released by the Carolina Panthers in 2016, it may have been because team owner Jerry Richardson simply didn't approve of the player's protest during a pregame national anthem.
That's what Ball has suggested in an open letter published by Sports Illustrated detailing his departure from the Panthers weeks after Richardson surrendered team ownership amid allegations of racially insensitive and sexually suggestive comments in the office.
Originally signed by the Panthers in 2015, Ball said in his letter that 2016 marked his first season on Carolina's active roster after a full year on the team's practice squad. He was released four days after his initial promotion to the 53-man lineup, and although he returned to the scout team on Sept. 29, remaining there until mid-October, he now believes his dismissal may have stemmed from Richardson's distaste for the protests that stole headlines in large part due to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.
Ball said he stood, prayed and sang along with the anthem when it was played before his 2016 debut, but he also raised a finger to the sky during the song. The motion, he wrote, was to both "thank God for the opportunity" and to call for people "to come together as one in the culture and the country" after police shootings got national attention and elicited protests from Kaepernick. But the finger point was also behind Ball's release, the safety suggested.
I then had to ask: "Am I getting released by Big Cat?" I asked, referring to our owner, Jerry Richardson.
"Oh, no, no, no," I was told.
I had my doubts. I know Richardson didn't want players following Colin Kaepernick's lead and protesting. I knew he didn't want players wearing dreadlocks, which I did. Same for sporting tattoos. But what could I do? I was a practice squad player. On my level, you don't challenge the Boss Man.
Ball acknowledged that he went on to sign with both the 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2016 season, but he also said his suspicions were elevated upon hearing of the allegations against Richardson in 2017.
We know that if even if Jerry Richardson sells the team immediately, the NFL investigation continues. Which it should. A lot of people have their questions, and they deserve answers. But I do, too. I feel like I was screwed out of a job, a career and my lifelong dream, because … why? The owner doesn't want a black player raising a finger? I know he's the boss. But is that fair?
-
Coach searches are coming into focus
Josh McDaniels likely to go to either Bears or Colts; Steve Wilks could interview with Giants...
-
Packers go with in-house GM Gutekunst
Green Bay is going with Brian Gutekunst instead of Eliot Wolf
-
Mularkey to remain Titans coach
The Titans coach didn't appreciate the rumors about him losing his job but he will remain with...
-
Bills-Jaguars Wild Card live updates
Can the Bills pull off the upset in Jacksonville? We're bringing you live updates from Sunday's...
-
60 Minutes tackles CTE in combat vets
With so much distress over the league's physical nature, how does the NFL proceed moving f...
-
Saints vs. Panthers odds, expert picks
Galin Dragiev is 13-1 in his past 14 NFL picks and just locked in a strong play for Wild Card...
Add a Comment