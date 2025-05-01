Former All-Pro NFL wide receiver and Carolina Panthers franchise great Steve Smith has been sued by the husband of a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band who has accused him of engaging in a months-long affair with his wife, according to the Charlotte Observer. Smith is being sued by Antonio Martinez under North Carolina's "alienation of affection" law -- also known as the "homewrecker law" -- which allows a spouse to sue a third party for destroying a marriage.

According to the lawsuit, Smith met Martinez's wife, Nicole, while filming an episode of "The NFL's Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith" for NFL Network, with the two then exchanging contact information. The two then corresponded regularly over the next several months, during which time they exchanged sexually explicit messages with one another. The lawsuit also states that Mrs. Martinez visited Smith's hotel room when Smith -- who played for the Ravens at the end of his career -- was in Baltimore for one of the team's playoff games.

Smith's affair became public in late February, when Mr. Martinez leaked messages from texts between Smith and his wife on X, which included a censored picture of Smith naked. The lawsuit states that Martinez also called Smith to directly confront him about the affair, with Smith saying "I'm sorry" repeatedly.

Martinez's lawsuit, which seeks more than $100,000 in damages, was filed under North Carolina's "homewrecker law" that allows a spouse to sue a third party for "interfering with and destroying a marriage's love and affection." In order to prove alienation of affection, Martinez must prove that "genuine love and affection" had existed in his marriage.

The lawsuit also alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, punitive damages and attorney's fees.