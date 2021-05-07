After spending the past three seasons in New England, Jason McCourty is heading to Miami. The veteran cornerback signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins, the team announced on Friday. The signing comes a day after Miami released veteran defensive back Bobby McCain, who made 15 starts for the team in 2020. McCain will reportedly visit the Washington Football Team on Monday.

McCourty will be reunited with Brian Flores, who served as the Patriots' defensive play-caller during McCourty's first season in New England. That season, McCourty started in 15 games (including the postseason) while helping the Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl. That offseason, Flores began his tenure as the Dolphins' coach, where he has compiled a 16-16 record after two seasons.

A sixth-round pick in the 2009 draft, McCourty spent his first eight seasons in Tennessee before playing one season in Cleveland. He spent the last three seasons in New England with his twin brother, Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

Pick Six Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

McCourty has logged 137 regular-season stats in 166 games. He has 18 career interceptions, 106 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in his career. McCourty drew quick praise from Patriots coach Bill Belichick during his first season in New England.

"He plays multiple spots on the defense, so he really has moved around more than any other player in our secondary over the 10 games we've played," Belichick said, via USA Today. "But even at corner, he's played inside, he's played outside unlike really any other player we have. He played safety.

"He's a smart guy, he's a versatile player. He's shown a lot of versatility considering he missed in the spring. From training camp on, he's done a lot of good things for us. He's been very dependable and tough and durable and played multiple positions for kind of the newest player in the secondary. … He's had a lot of responsibility that kind of [Pat] Chung or [Devin] McCourty have had. At corner, he's kind of taken the brunt of that."