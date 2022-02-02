Tom Brady's NFL career has come to an end. The legendary quarterback officially announced his retirement after 22 years in the league Tuesday via a long-running post on social media. Brady's retirement announcement consisted of nearly a thousand words, but there was no mention of the team that he played the majority of his career with. While Brady thanked the Buccaneers, the Glazer family, Bruce Arians, Jason Licht, and several others within the Tampa Bay organization, the New England Patriots, the Krafts, and Bill Belichick were omitted.

That lack of recognition quickly caught the eyes of social media and was met with displeasure by a large chunk of Patriots fans. It also seems to have miffed owner Robert Kraft as well.

During the Tuesday edition of "Boston Sports Tonight" on NBC Sports Boston, Ted Johnson -- who played his entire 10-year career with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls with the franchise -- claims that Kraft had a "temper tantrum" after finding out Brady had left the Patriots out of his retirement announcement.

"I was told earlier tonight that … it was an unpleasant day today at the executive offices in Foxboro and that Robert Kraft initially when he first heard the news was very upset," said Johnson. "He was screaming and he was yelling and there was a temper tantrum that he threw after he read this IG post. So, he was not happy about it in Foxboro, and I'm not surprised. But to hear about the outward emotion that he showed regarding this post was a little bit surprising."

While Brady did not mention the Patriots in his retirement announcement, he did give a quick tip of the cap to the organization while responding to Kraft's statement. To that, Brady said: "Thank you Patriots Nation. I'm beyond grateful. Love you all." Of course, that nod to New England did seem a bit hollow as it came on the heels of the omission in the main post.

Considering Brady spent 20 of his 22 years in the NFL as a member of Kraft's Patriots and has the bulk of his career achievements in a New England uniform, it does seem a little strange that they were missing from the post. Some have even suggested it was a calculated move by Brady, especially when considering the lone photo he posted is of him in a Buccaneers jersey at Gillette Stadium when he beat the Patriots back in Week 4.

After all, the Patriots could have kept Brady for the entirety of his career had they acquiesced to his wishes for a new contract. However, they allowed him to walk out the door and finish his career away from Foxborough, so this could be a final jab on the part of Brady as he fades off into the sunset while still among one of the game's elite quarterbacks.

Judging by the alleged reaction from Kraft, that jab was a direct hit.