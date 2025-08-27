Two-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots offensive guard Shaq Mason was arrested Wednesday in Franklin, Tennessee, following a suspected domestic assault incident. According to the Franklin Police Department, Mason, 31, faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, harassment and driving on a suspended license.

Police say the incident occurred at a Franklin residence early Wednesday morning. Mason was later apprehended during a traffic stop and his bond was set at $150,000. As of early Wednesday afternoon, Mason remained in custody.

The Patriots selected Mason in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He quickly became a key player on New England's offensive line, starting 98 of 103 regular season games during his tenure. Mason was part of the Patriots' Super Bowl LI and LIII championship teams.

Winners and losers from NFL cutdown day: Dillon Gabriel gets promotion to QB2; Commanders in trouble at WR Jeff Kerr

After seven seasons in New England, Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady. The following year, he joined the Houston Texans, signing a three-year contract extension.

In 2024, Mason started 15 games for Houston but tied for the league lead in sacks allowed by a guard with eight. The Texans announced his release back in March.

A native of Columbia, Tennessee, Mason played high school football at Columbia Central High School before attending Georgia Tech, where he started 39 of 41 games from 2012 to 2014. He earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2013 and second-team All-ACC honors in 2014 prior to declaring for the NFL Draft.

In June, Mason was announced as a member of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025.