Ex-Pats DE who ripped the 'Patriot Way' reportedly had locker-room blowup before release

Defensive end Cassius Marsh, now with the San Francisco 49ers after spending the first few years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks and the first part of last season with the New England Patriots, made waves last week when he said that playing for the Patriots isn't fun and that the experience made him consider quitting football altogether.

On Monday, new reporting surfaced that suggests the experience might have been mutual. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that before he was cut by the Pats (Marsh says he asked to be released because he did not like what was going on in New England), Marsh had a locker-room blowup over his lack of playing time.

...the stuff about how much "fun" New England's program sure is interesting, but also a little much. Consider the sources. Eagles linemen Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson never played in Foxboro. As for 49ers defensive end Cassius Marsh, I'm told he pitched a fit over playing time at halftime of the Patriots-Raiders game in Mexico City (he was in on two snaps that week), which contributed to his release days later. I do think anyone trying to set up a program from scratch the way Belichick has in today's NFL would have a really hard time. In fact, I'm not sure it would work at all anymore. But thanks to his results, Belichick's methods are grandfathered in to a different world. And as is the case with anything demanding and difficult, those who get results from it will come to terms with it, and those who don't (like Marsh) will rail against it.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe added another detail on top of that report, noting that Marsh threw a Gatorade jug during his halftime tirade.

Piggybacking off @albertbreer’s note about Cassius Marsh: Marsh threw a Gatorade jug during a halftime locker-room tirade in Mexico City because he felt he wasn’t playing enough. Pats were leading 17-0 at the time, beat the Raiders 33-8. Marsh was cut 2 days later. https://t.co/tIxAdY74dj — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 4, 2018

Marsh stated that he was unhappy about the way he was used by the Pats, noting that he was asked to be a coverage player more often than rushing the passer, which he considers his best skill. It's easy to understand why a lack of playing time and an ill-fitting role would frustrate a player, but having breakdowns and throwing Gatorade jugs probably isn't called for. Either way, it seems like Marsh is happier in San Francisco and the Patriots are happier that he's not in New England.