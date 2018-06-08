Ex-Pro Bowler Kellen Winslow II charged with felony after arrest in mobile home park

Kellen Winslow II is in trouble with the law again. USATSI

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was charged with one count of residential burglary on Thursday after an incident at a mobile home park just north of San Diego.

According to the police report, officers were called to the mobile home park around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday after a witness noticed a black male walk into a trailer home that didn't belong to him. The mobile home park serves mostly seniors, which is why the neighbor became suspicious. After being confronted by the neighbor, the black male, who was later identified as Winslow, got into his SUV and left the scene.

According to ABC in San Diego, the woman who contacted police became suspicious of Winslow for multiple reasons. Apparently, Winslow was shirtless and told the neighbor he was looking for his big, red dog named Clifford, after the neighbor asked him what was he was doing.

Neighbor who confronted former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr before arrest took this pic of his hummer as he was inside an elderly couple’s mobile home. Says Winslow wasn’t wearing a shirt & commented “I’m looking for my dog, it’s red, name is Clifford” https://t.co/IDtHQfGvhP pic.twitter.com/tiGPPl8PjT — Steven Luke (@stevenlukenbc) June 8, 2018

"I confronted him and said 'Hi, can I help you with anything'," the woman said of her encounter with Winslow. "He said, 'Nope, just looking for my dog.' I go, 'What dog?' and he said, 'Well, it's a red dog, Clifford.' and I went, 'There's no dog here.' I said, I'm not comfortable with this, you need to leave. And he just stood there and he went, 'Alright then.'"

The witness also noted that there was a elderly woman in the mobile home that Winslow entered. However, the woman in the mobile home, who didn't know Winslow, apparently didn't even realize that he was there.

Police eventually tracked Winslow down and arrested him. According to NBC San Diego, Winslow spent roughly five hours in jail before he was able to post his $50,000 bond. The one felony count of first-degree burglary is punishable by up to six years in prison.

This isn't the first time that Winslow has run into trouble with the law. Back in November 2013, the former Jets tight end was accused of masturbating in a Target parking lot during an incident where he was eventually charged possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Winslow hasn't played in the NFL since 2013 when he caught 31 passes for the Jets. Although Winslow spent 10 seasons in the NFL, the 34-year-old never lived up to the hype that came with being the sixth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Winslow's biggest season came in 2007, when earned a Pro Bowl berth with the Browns after catching 82 passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns.

During his 10-year career, Winslow played for the Browns (2004-08), Buccaneers (2009-11), Patriots (2012) and Jets (2013). Winslow is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, who spent nine seasons with the Chargers before retiring in 1987.