It's probably for the best the Darren Waller got traded to the New York Giants this week, because it seems that the former Raiders tight end wasn't exactly on good terms with Josh McDaniels.

According to The Athletic, there was some drama going on between Waller and the Raiders coach, and apparently, it was all happening because McDaniels accidentally revealed that Waller was getting married to WNBA star Kelsey Plum.

Waller and Plum got married on March 4, and up until March 1, the two had managed to keep the news of their nuptials private, but then McDaniels leaked it out during an interview at the NFL Combine. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Waller was upset with McDaniels for announcing the news.

"The trade comes 10 days after Darren Waller's wedding to Aces guard Kelsey Plum," Tafur wrote on Twitter. "The timing is only interesting because Josh McDaniels accidentally leaked the news of his wedding to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. Waller was upset with McDaniels when the Las Vegas Review-Journal posted a story announcing the wedding was scheduled later in the week. The couple had not publicly announced their plans to get married."

Waller and Plum had done such a good job of keeping their ceremony a secret that the Review-Journal called it a "surprise revelation" that they were getting married. Although the Waller and Plum were attempting to keep the wedding a secret, they were more than happy to share several photos from the event after it actually took place.

Sharing her wedding photos wasn't the only thing Plum did on social media this week. She also took a shot at McDaniels on Twitter after Robert Griffin poked fun at the Raiders coach for revealing the wedding plans.

McDaniels already had a reputation for not being a player's coach and this likely isn't going to help things. As a matter of fact, in the recent NFLPA report cards that were given out to each team, the Raiders were given high grades, well, except for McDaniels.

"Player respondents felt that Head Coach Josh McDaniels is less likely to listen to his players and keeps them for longer hours than other Head Coaches around the league," the report stated.

Although McDaniels wasn't invited to Waller's wedding, it appears that he did attend at least one wedding that weekend. Raiders star Maxx Crosby also got married on March 4 and it seems that McDaniels got invited to that one.

I'm guessing this means that Crosby isn't going to be traded any time soon.