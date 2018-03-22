Ex-Seahawks player on Marshawn Lynch leaving: 'You don't want a bunch of Russell Wilsons'

The Seahawks decline was precipitous. One minute they had the NFL's best young core, the next the Legion of Boom was six feet deep. Many will trace it back to the decision to throw on the one-yard line instead of handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.

Michael Bennett traces it back to the loss of Lynch, which itself could be traceable to the infamous Malcolm Butler interception of Russell Wilson in that Patriots title game victory.

Lynch leaving, Bennett argues on The Ringer's Bill Simmons Podcast, destroyed the team's identity, because you need a rogue guy like Lynch and you "don't want a bunch of Russell Wilsons."

"You don't want a whole bunch of Russell Wilsons," Bennett said via the Seattle Times. "You gotta have three or four Marshawn Lynches on your team. At any moment, you never know what they're going to do. Whether they're going to come to work or dropkick the coach. You know, Latrell Sprewell. You just never know."

Uhhhhhh you actually DON'T want a Sprewell, who was a great player, but famously choked a coach. I mean, no one wants a player who chokes a coach. But Bennett has a legitimate point here: Russell is a vanilla-coated robot who does everything by the book, a guy who never lets his team get down and someone who is constantly, like Pete Carroll, optimistic.

Lynch is the opposite. He likes to grab his junk leaping backward into the end zone when he's already full aware he'll be heavily fined and/or flagged for the act. When your SIGNATURE MOVE is diving backwards into the end zone while holding your privates, you are not a "by the book" guy.

Bennett isn't saying Russell Wilson is bad to have your on team, obviously. He thinks Wilson's a great player.

"You can't have a whole bunch of nice people on a sports team," Bennett said. "You need one good guy that does everything right, you know, prays and does all the stuff then goes, 'Yeah! Let's go play!'

"Then you need some thugs. That's just how it goes."

Put another way, you need a colorful blend of personalities to get the right makeup of a championship caliber roster. This isn't breaking news, it's just a good explanation of what went wrong with the Seahawks and how the roster managed to melt away so quickly.

Lynch is a comet streaking through the sky, though. You can't hope to just capture Beast Mode for a decade and bottle him up on your roster. The Seahawks got what they got for a pretty long time and should feel good about it.

Now they just have to find a new identity, which will be interesting since they are rebuilding around Russell Wilson at this point of the proceedings.