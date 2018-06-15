Ex-Steelers OC Todd Haley says Browns' QB room might be the best group he's coached

The Cleveland Browns are entering a new era of football, an era in which they're not afraid to boast about their roster's talent in comparison to other rosters around the league even though they're 1-31 over the past two seasons.

First, it was new receiver Jarvis Landry saying the Browns' quarterbacks were better than the Dolphins' cast of signal-callers. Then, it was receiver Josh Gordon saying the Browns' receivers make up the most-talented receiving crew in the NFL. Now, it's new offensive coordinator Todd Haley's turn.

Haley, who is fresh off a successful run coaching up the Steelers offense led by Ben Roethlisberger, said on Thursday that this group of quarterbacks might be the best group he's ever coached in the NFL.

Haley was asked a question about Baker Mayfield's ability to press Tyrod Taylor for the starting job. He replied by saying Taylor is the unquestioned leader of the room right now, and then he went on to say that part about the Browns' quarterbacks -- including Drew Stanton -- being the best of his career.

"I would say it's clear Tyrod's the leader of this team. And that's a big component of that position also," he said. "But what I will say is probably in my career, this is one of the best -- if not the best -- quarterback rooms, in general, that I've had."

Haley, of course, has had the privilege of working with some of the game's best quarterbacks. In Pittsburgh, he worked with Big Ben (and backups that included Charlie Batch, Byron Leftwich, Michael Vick, and Landry Jones). In Kansas City, his quarterback were ... OK, so Kansas City didn't have any good quarterbacks unless you fancy Matt Cassel and Tyler Palko. But in Arizona, he did coach Kurt Warner (and backup Matt Leinart).

Obviously, Roethlisberger and Warner are the two best quarterbacks that Haley has worked with as an offensive coordinator and head coach. But what Haley seems to be saying is that the Browns have the most complete quarterback room top to bottom. And he's not totally wrong. Those Roethlisberger and Warner-led quarterback rooms were better at the top end, but those rooms also lacked competent backups. The presence of Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick who will eventually become the team's franchise quarterback, gives the Browns an added dimension behind a capable, proven starter in Taylor. Plus, as Haley went on to mention, his quarterbacks have the ability to create plays with their legs in addition to their arms.

It's worth noting that it's impossible to read Haley's quote without remembering the state of his relationship with Roethlisberger. By the end of this past season, Roethlisberger had recruited other coaches on staff to be "buffers of sorts" between the two of them, as our insider Jason La Canfora reported at the time. I'm not saying Haley's comment was a dig at Roethlisberger -- I really think he was just being complimentary about his current quarterbacks -- but their history is worth remembering here.

As for the recent comments made by the Browns, it's really stunning to see the transformation that's taken place in Cleveland. Sure, the Browns haven't won anything yet, but their roster finally resembles one that belongs to a competent football team or could belong to a competent football team in the near future.

Maybe their quarterbacks aren't as good as those of the Steelers. Maybe their receivers aren't the most-talented in the league. But if you squint and tilt your head the right way, you can kinda sorta almost see where Landry, Gordon, and Haley are all coming from.