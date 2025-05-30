Dallas Cowboys wideout George Pickens dealt with several off-the-field issues during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but former teammate Russell Wilson, who now plays for the New York Giants, is defending the pass-catcher this week.

The Steelers traded Pickens to the Cowboys this month for draft compensation, severing ties with the controversial playmaker after three seasons.

"I love George," Wilson said this week on Carmelo Anthony's '7PM in Brooklyn' podcast. "His ability to catch the football is one of a kind. Anything in his vicinity, he's [going to] catch it. On a serious note, he's misunderstood. He wants to be great, you know? I think, also, too, his ability, where he can take it from not just being great, to being one of the world's best, I think he has that in him."

Wilson and Pickens hooked up for three touchdowns over eight games in which Wilson started last season. However, following a playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Pickens said he was not optimistic about the offense's growth moving forward, despite hauling in five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in the game from Wilson.

In January after Wilson said Pickens ran the wrong route on an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs, the wide receiver ended an interview inside the locker room after initially asking for clarification.

"You said me and Russell wasn't on the same page? That's what he said or is that what you said," Pickens asked the reporter before pulling his shirt over his mouth and refusing to answer any other questions.

Pickens had to be restrained on the sideline at times during his stint in Pittsburgh, had various scuffles with fans, fines and showed enough warning signs to warrant a move in the Steelers' eyes.

Pickens said after the transaction he's ready for a new start with the Cowboys.

"This game is just as much a business as it is football. It's kinda like out of my control," Pickens said. "I'm glad to be here in Dallas and able to continue the winning culture that they have."

The Steelers have cleaned house offensively this offseason and dealing Pickens was one of the biggest moves. The franchise is waiting on Aaron Rodgers' free agency decision considering the quarterback room with Wilson now in New York includes Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard -- all offseason signings.

Pittsburgh is in the middle of reported discussions with the Miami Dolphins to try and acquire tight end Jonnu Smith, the franchise's lone Pro Bowl honoree last season. He would assist in absorbing the loss of Pickens ahead of Rodgers potentially joining the team later this summer -- if he chooses the Steelers as his landing spot.