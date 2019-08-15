Ex-Steelers quarterback Landry Jones becomes the first player to sign a contract with the XFL

Landry Jones has put pen to paper and will be the first player join the XFL, the league announced on Thursday. The former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller will join one of the league's eight teams.

"We're excited to welcome Landry to the XFL as our first player and first quarterback," XFL Commissioner and CEO, Oliver Luck said in a statement released by the league. "He's an accomplished athlete with outstanding college credentials and pro experience, and his heart and desire to play football epitomizes the type of individual we want in the XFL."

Jones, who recently worked out for the Detroit Lions, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He spent six seasons in the league and owns a 63.9 completion percentage to go along with 1,310 yards passing, eight touchdowns and even interceptions in 19 games played.

As a starter, Jones went 3-2 in his NFL career.

After his stint with the Steelers ended following the 2017 season, Jones briefly signed with the Jaguars in 2018 following an injury to Blake Bortles, but he saw no game action. Back in March of 2019, he signed with the Oakland Raiders, but Jones was later cut in mid-May.

"I'm looking forward to joining the XFL and playing the game I love," Jones said in the XFL's statement. "I can't wait to suit-up."

Seven more quarterbacks will be signed prior to the XFL's inaugural draft in October. Those eight quarterbacks, including Landry, will be selected by each team's head coach before the draft begins.