Ex-Viking Teddy Bridgewater reportedly planning on signing one-year deal with Jets

The Jets didn't win the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, but they still landed two quarterbacks in free agency on Tuesday. Shortly after giving Josh McCown a one-year, $10 million to return to New York, the Jets signed ex-Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Dianna Russini.

