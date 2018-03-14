Ex-Viking Teddy Bridgewater reportedly planning on signing one-year deal with Jets
Bridgewater joins Josh McCown in New York after the Jets missed out on Kirk Cousins
The Jets didn't win the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, but they still landed two quarterbacks in free agency on Tuesday. Shortly after giving Josh McCown a one-year, $10 million to return to New York, the Jets signed ex-Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Dianna Russini.
More to come.
