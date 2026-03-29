Former Minnesota Vikings safety Joey Browner died Saturday, the team announced. He was 65.

The Vikings, who are also mourning this weekend's death of former linebacker Jeff Siemon, did not disclose Browner's cause of death.

"We've lost a great friend and one of the best Vikings teammates," former Vikings tight end Steve Jordan said. "God blessed Joey with phenomenal talent and a big heart to love people and be a beacon of positivity. Truly, he will be missed."

Browner was enshrined in the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2013 and was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team. Regarded as one of the best safeties of his generation, he racked up six Pro Bowl selections and four consecutive All-Pro nods. Across those six Pro Bowl appearances, Browner set the event's record with three fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns.

After leading the Vikings in tackles in 1986 and 1987, Browner served as a critical member of the 1988 and 1989 teams that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in defense by yards allowed.

Browner spent nine seasons with the Vikings and remains third in franchise history for games played. He concluded his career in 1992 with one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 37 interceptions Browner compiled throughout his career rank fifth in Vikings history. He also stands at second among Vikings defensive backs in sacks (9.5) and tackles (987).

The Vikings selected Browner with the No. 19 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, making him the first defensive back taken in the first round in franchise history. To date, Minnesota has only drafted two other safeties in the first round. The USC product was an All-American with the Trojans and posted 243 tackles and three defensive touchdowns during his college career.