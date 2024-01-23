During Sunday's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, Bills kicker Tyler Bass had a chance to tie the game with a field goal with 1:47 remaining on the clock. However, Bass pushed the kick wide right, and the Bills ended up losing the game as a result.

Shortly after Bass missed the kick, the veteran kicker received a ton of criticism, including death threats. That's when many members of the Bills' fan base stepped in and showed their support for Bass.

Several Bills fans donated to the Ten Lives Club, a local cat shelter, which worked with Bass last year.

"Tyler doesn't deserve any of the hate he's receiving," Ten Lives Club wrote in an Instagram post. "He's an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone."

This was an incredible act of kindness, but it's not the first time that members of "Bills Mafia" have donated to worthwhile charitable causes for players around the league.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens during the final week of the 2017 regular season, which catapulted the Bills into the postseason for the first time in 17 years. As a result, Bills fans showed their appreciation by donating to Andy Dalton and Tyler Boyd's charities. Bills fans donated to Andy & Jordan Dalton's Foundation, while also making charitable contributions to Boyd's Western PA Youth Athletic Association.

In December 2020, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was mourning the loss of his grandmother, Patricia, who died during the season. Just after the news of her death became public, Bills fans began making $17 donations to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo in honor of Patricia. The hospital revealed that $1 million was raised in her honor in just a few short weeks.

In January 2021, the Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced to leave the game due to a concussion. Following the win, Bills fans tracked down Jackson's favorite charity, Louisville Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, which Jackson began at the University of Louisville. They began donating to Jackson's cause after finding out about it via Reddit.

NFL Referees

In a December 2021 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, officials missed a few potential pass interference calls that could've swung momentum in the Bills' favor. Many fans criticized those referees by calling them "blind" for missing such calls. In a response to the negativity, many Bills fans began donating $17 increments (to represent Josh Allen's number) to Vision Impairment Advancement, which is a nonprofit organization that supports those with vision loss.

